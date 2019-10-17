|
|
Donald E. McFadyen
Don McFadyen, age 86, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 11, 2019. He passed away peacefully with his family at his side. Don was born in Westwood, California on October 3, 1933. He moved to Cottonwood in 1940 when he was 6 years old.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty; son Ed and his wife Susan; daughters Lesa (Johnson), Pauline (Stockman) and her husband Brian and Katherine (Drake) and her husband Dan; 7 grandchildren, Tina (Englert), Danielle (Drake), Cara (Shirley) and her husband Brian, Samantha (Haas), James (McFadyen) and his wife Lora, Jeff (Drake) and his wife Deborah, and Blake (Johnson) and 9 great grandchildren, Ziporah (Drake), Dannica (Cline), Liam (McFadyen), Jonah (Drake), Lucas (McFadyen), Hadassha (Drake), Wesley (Cline), Levi (Englert) and Phinehas (Drake); his sister Wilma (Jones) and brothers Dick and Jerry and a large extended family.
Don was a hard working husband and father. He worked in commercial construction in the north state, retiring in 1988. The job he loved and talked about often was working for Shasta Head Start as "Grandpa Don" for hundreds of kids in the north state. He served in the army in Korea from 1952 to 1956.
His favorite activities included collecting and polishing rocks from Patrick's Point, camping and hiking, especially in Yosemite and Lassen Park. He took numerous trips traveling in his van all across the United States.
A memorial service and reception will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2pm at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3961 Alta Mesa Drive, Redding, California.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019