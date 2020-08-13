Donald Edwin Ostrander



Donald Edwin Ostrander, 88 died July 4, 2020 at his home in Anderson, California from failing health issues. Donald was born on February 21, 1932 in The Dalles, Oregon to parents Francis and Mamie Ostrander.



He grew up in Kinzua and Fossil Oregon. In 1951 he married his high school sweetheart, Jean Owens. They moved to Anderson in 1962. They were married for 67 years and raised four children together. Donald was a great father and husband who was dedicated to his family and his trade. He worked his entire career in the lumber industry and was employed by Western Wood Products Association (WWPA) of Portland, as a lumber inspector for more than 40 years. He retired in 1994.



Donald also owned Don's Communications in Anderson, California for more than 35 years. He enjoyed installing and working on radios, CB's, scanners and other communication devices. One of his favorite things to do was to visit with his customers and tell stories.



Donald was a ham radio operator and spent hours talking to people from all over the states and overseas. He also sent many messages by Morse code. He was an avid outdoorsman who liked to camp, hunt and explore.



Donald and Jean traveled extensively in their RV. Jean's Cocker spaniel, Mister, traveled with them in their RV for 16 years. Every May, right before Memorial Day weekend, they would head to Fossil, Oregon, in their RV for their annual summer trip. First they went to Fossil to attend the town and school reunions. From Fossil they went to Bull Prairie Reservoir in Eastern Oregon and camped for a month. Bull Prairie Reservoir was like their second home. They loved to camp there and enjoyed the beautiful weather and country.



Donald is survived by his four children, son Terry Ostrander of Anderson, CA ; daughter Brenda Ostrander of Sacramento, CA; son Ed Ostrander of Anderson, CA and daughter Barbara McCoy of Anderson, CA; brother David Ostrander of Prineville, Oregon; sister Oleta Black of Bend Oregon; brother and sister in-law Jim and Erlyne Owens, grandson Craig Cantin, God children Shay and Preston Arthur, "Mom and Dad's very close friends, Charlie and Mary Crowell, of Cottonwood, CA"; and all the special friends and family from Eastern Oregon from Donald's life experiences and adventures.



Donald was preceded in death by his wife Jean and his parents.









