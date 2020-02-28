|
Donald Elmer Carlson, Jr., 82, of Redding, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Shasta Regional Medical Center, Redding, with his wife, Marie, at his side.
Don was born February 27, 1937, in Oakland, California, to Donald E. Carlson, Sr., and Kathyrine Nora Whitley Carlson. He lived in Alameda through WWII while his father worked in the shipyards. The family returned to French Gulch in 1945.
Don attended elementary schools in Alameda and French Gulch, then graduated from Shasta Union High School and Shasta Junior College. He began studies in Environmental Design at UC Berkeley, but left in 1960 when he was drafted into the US Army. After his discharge, he returned to French Gulch to work at several government jobs, then moved to Berkeley in 1964, where he worked in the Microbial Biology Division at the University as a Research Associate for the next 27 years. He retired in 1997 and moved back to Shasta County in 2000 to care for his parents.
Don was a talented and skilled artist who travelled the western United States as often as he could to photograph exquisite landscapes, especially those in our National Parks. He and Marie camped and hiked in many beautiful places; in later years, they continued to enjoy regular drives through their favorite Northern California scenery. Don had also spent many years backpacking and photographing in the Trinity Alps; remembering those experiences brought him joy in his final days.
Don was preceded in death by his beloved parents, brothers Doug and Duane, and sisters-in-law Betty Lynn and Ramona. He is survived by his wife, Marie Holliday Carlson, sisters-in-law Dawn Berry and Meg Moravek, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews, all of whom were deeply cherished. We will miss him greatly.
Arrangements are under the care of Allen and Dahl Funeral Chapel. There will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Don's favorite charities - Haven Humane Society, , and the Sierra Club.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020