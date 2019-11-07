|
Donald Gene Kohls
Redding - 1952 - 2019
Don was tragically taken from us in Redding, CA on October 27, 2019 at the age of 67. Born in 1952 to Robert & Ione Kohls in North Dakota. Moving to California in 1966 with the family. He attended Yreka High School. After graduating he went into the Marines, then moved to McKinleyville and attended College of the Redwoods.
While living his life on the coast he fathered a son, Joe and became a Dad to Mike. Raising Mike and Joe became a joy that he would have forever, welcoming grandchildren years later.
Meeting the love of his life, Leigh: in 1993 they enjoyed living life to the fullest. He had many friends and always attended Annual Motorcycle Runs, including Veteran's Day, Multiple Toy, Redwood, County Line and many more. The Black Hills Rally in Sturgis, SD was a must whenever possible.
He was a member of the MMA & ABATE…fighting for Rights of Motorcyclists, making many trips to the State Capital in Sacramento,CA.
Some of the highlights of Don's life, other than Family and Friends, were racing at the Samoa Drag Strip and the Bonneville Salt Flats, joining the 150MPH Club in 2010 with his 1937 Chevy .
Don was an excellent carpenter and was sought after for his woodworking talents. He was an animal lover loving his multiple dogs over the years. For the past 8 years he had a special bond with his 2 cats, Niko and Baby.
Survivors include: His precious Love of 26 years, Leigh Grant, McKinleyville, CA , her children and their families. Sons; Joe (Christina) Kohls & Mike Kohls. Grandchildren; Sophia, Hazel, Trinity, Shasta, and Cable Kohls all of Cottage Grove, OR. His Brother, John Kohls, Montague,CA and Sister, Carol Mitchell (Jim) Yreka, CA. Niece and Nephews, Julie Jespersen, Dustin Brown, Curtis Brown, Dan Kohls and their families.
A Celebration of Life will be held January 18, 2020 at NOON. It will be at the Veteran's Memorial Hall, 1018 H St. Eureka, CA.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019