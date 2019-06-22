Donald King Free passed away on June 8, 2019 at the age of 96. Don was born and grew up in Oregon.



He joined the Army Air Corps in 1944, where he developed a passion for flying, and started learning photography. He was an accomplished pilot, flying many different airplanes, (several experimental), but his favorite plane to fly was always the P38 Lightening. Over the years he used his piloting skills to do more and more Aerial Photography. He piloted his Cessna into his nineties! In 1956 he moved his family to the Redding area.



A photographer, he opened Don's Studio on Bechelli Lane, and operated it for about 50 years. He took school pictures in many schools in the area, including a couple of schools for more than 40 years, photographing children of the children he photographed in the past. He was a long time member of the Redding East Rotary Club, and a past president. He served on the Redding Airport Commission, and was a member of the Shasta County Grand Jury. He enjoyed membership in several clubs and organizations, and for many years he met early each morning for coffee with his friends at McDonalds. Don was married to Evelyn Griffith Free for more than fifty years.



He is survived by children: James, Sioux, MaryAlice (Roger), and Buzz. He also has an adopted son, Allan Robb (Lundie). He has 2 grand children and 2 great grandchildren. He loved to fly and he loved people. He will be dearly missed. Published in Redding Record Searchlight from June 22 to June 23, 2019