Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel
21853 Honor Court Ste B
Palo Cedro, CA 96073
(530) 547-4444
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Redding Elks Lodge
Donald Lee Koopman


1947 - 2019
Donald Lee Koopman
Donald Lee Koopman

Redding - 05/03/1947 - 09/08/2019

Don Koopman, 72, died Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Palo Cedro, CA. He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Debby; daughter Shannon Goddard (Danny), son Donny Koopman, sisters Merry Walker and Kay King, sisters in law Isie Miles and Judith Gould-Ring; Grandchildren Cody Goddard (Hannah) and Megan Dobson (Johnny), 3 great granddaughters, nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends. Don is preceded in death by his 3 brothers; Bill Miles, Bob Miles and Dick Miles and 2 brothers in law, Sam Walker and Jerry King.

Don was born in Lakeview, OR to Art and Gertrude Koopman. He graduated from Enterprise High School in 1965. Don and Debby resided in Redding where they raised their family. Don spent majority of his adult career as a general contractor and as owner of Palo Cedro Golf Course. After retirement Don enjoyed golfing, keeping a manicured lawn, making trips to Reno, fishing and hunting with son Donny, and helping out babysitting.

A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00am at the Redding Elks Lodge.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 18, 2019
