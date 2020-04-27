|
|
Donald Lee Thayer
Donald Lee Thayer, age 86, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on April 21, 2020. His was a life filled with many longstanding friendships, a passion for hard work, and love for his children.
Don, a longtime Anderson resident, was born on July 10, 1933, in McCook, Nebraska, the oldest son of Barney and Lucille [Van Pelt] Thayer. His family moved to California during the Dust Bowl in the late 1930s, settling in Rio Linda, where Don attended Grant High School. He was drafted into the Army in 1952, serving his country as a meat cutter at Fort Ord, California.
At a young age, Don followed in his father's footsteps, becoming a custom butcher. Following a move to Shasta County in 1965 with his wife Bernadine and three small children, Don operated a side custom butchering business. The side business grew into Thayer's Custom Butchering and Processing, opened in Cottonwood in the late 1970's and serving a large customer base that spanned several Northern California counties for nearly 40 years. Don took great pride in his business. Among his products were cured and smoked meats produced in his own smokehouse and bulk sausage enhanced with secret ingredients. Don's meticulous attention to detail earned him a reputation as a master craftsman that lasted well after the business closed in 2016.
Don was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. Well into his 80's, Don enjoyed social outings and travel. He especially enjoyed visiting his son in Oregon and daughters in Sacramento. Don also traveled to his native Nebraska several times with his children, events that spark warm memories of time spent with Dad. More recently, Don enjoyed quiet days at home. He especially loved movies ["Forrest Gump" among his favorites], country music in general and Johnny Cash in particular, and such television programs as "Gunsmoke" and Animal Planet's "Dr. Pol".
Don was preceded in death by his wife Bernadine Defazio Thayer, his parents, and brothers Norman and Lester. He is survived by son Danny of Anderson, Donna [whom Don called "Weeze"] of Gold River and Colleen of Sacramento, two granddaughters, several nieces and nephews, and a large circle of friends. Burial will take place at Cottonwood Cemetery.
A man can stand proud, even into death, if he has led a life of honor. Don can be counted among those men.
"Say not in grief 'he is no more' but in thankfulness that he was." - Proverb
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020