Donald R. Moore
Donald Richard Moore passed away on December 16, 2019 after a day of reading the Sunday San Francisco Chronicle and watching a 49ers game with his daughter.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Allen and Dahl Funeral Chapel 2655 Eureka Way in Redding. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Don was born on November 20, 1931 in Marysville, California to Agnes Lucille Bisset, a teacher and homemaker, and Oren Pearl Moore, a plaster contractor. He moved to Shasta County in 1956 with his wife Naomi after graduating from Chico State and serving in the Korean War as a medic in Germany. He then began a 35-year teaching and counseling career with the Shasta Union High School District first teaching history and coaching junior varsity football and basketball at Enterprise High School where he later became a counselor. He finished his career with 18 years of student counseling at Pioneer High School. He also taught GED courses every Thursday night for 30 years and provided evening counseling at Shasta College.
He was an avid fly fisherman, pheasant hunter, chess player and on-going student of history. A prolific reader, he was most often found with a book in his Olive Avenue home with pipe smoke curling above his head and his loyal Brittany Spaniel, Clipper, at his feet. He could tell a story like no other and recited poetry into his 80's from his favorite poets, William Yeats and Bobbie Burns. A life-long New Deal styled Democrat, his heart was always with the workers, the less privileged and the underdogs. A long-suffering SF Giants fan, he lived to see their first world championship in 56 years—and then their second and third! An optimistic realist, Don had a wry sense of humor and a taste for Irish whiskey.
Don was a 63-year resident of Redding, a president of the Shasta Historical Society, a founding member with Bill Hastings of the Redding 49er Club and 50-year member of the Elks Club. He spent his last four years residing in San Francisco near his daughter.
Don was a kind and generous father and grandfather to his three children and two grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his college sweetheart and wife of 50 years, Naomi Manley Moore, and his eldest son, Clyde Moore. He is survived by his son, Kevin Moore of Eugene, Oregon, his daughter, Kathleen Moore of San Francisco, grandchildren Dylan and Kassidy Moore and daughters-in-law, Tamara Zuromskis, Tami Walkup and Cindy Johnson Moore.
Memorial contributions are welcome to the Meals-on-Wheels Program which served him well after his wife's passing and the Shasta Historical Society.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019