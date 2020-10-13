Donald W. Jacobs



Donald W. Jacobs lost his lengthy battle with cancer on October 2, 2020. Don was born on November 5, 1946, to Donald and Patricia Jacobs in Grants Pass, Ore. The family moved to Arizona and finally settled in Flagstaff. Don served in the Navy from 1965 to 1969. He graduated from Humboldt State University with a degree in wildlife management and subsequently worked as a warden for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, retiring in 2004. Since his retirement, he had been active as a volunteer with Whiskeytown National Recreation Area, Cascade Theater and Turtle Bay Exploration Park. His greatest passions were playing bridge with the Redding Duplicate Bridge club and Bridge Werks, raising funds for the National Cancer Society "Relay for Life", driving cancer patients to treatment, and walking his dog, Frannie, to Kaleidoscope for his daily cup of coffee and socializing with friends. Don was known for his unshakable optimism, his zest for life and his kindness. He was happiest when socializing with family and friends.



Don is survived by Lois, his wife of fifty-three years; two daughters, Kristin of Lacey, Washington, and Amber of Estepona, Spain; granddaughters Jade and Jordan of Washington; great-grandson, Braxton; brother Ken of White Salmon, Washington, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Patricia and Janet.



Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held and interment will take place at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery.









