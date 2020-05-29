Donald W. Smith



Donald William Smith died on Monday, May 25, surrounded by family at his home in Battle Ground, Washington, from motor neuron disease and cancer. He was 67 years old.



The fourth of eight children, Don was born on May 1, 1953, to Wilfred and Mildred Smith in Hawthorne, California. As a teenager, he moved with his family to Portland, Oregon. When not attending class, he hung out in the parking lot at Ulysses S. Grant High School. He was the one wearing his older brother's Army jacket and a Civil War Union Army cap. This is where he met Janet Hogan Davenport. They married in 1973.



Don and Janet raised three children, Ethan Allen Smith, Kennedy Charlotte (Smith) Soileau, and Cyrus William Smith.



Don had a lifelong interest in electronics, computers, and programming. After moving to Redding in 1984, Don served as an engineer for KRCR-TV. As an electronic engineer, he managed the station's audiovisual equipment, outfitted the station's remote news van, and set up remote locations for news broadcasts. In the early nineties, he left KRCR to build Redding's Community Access Television. He found great satisfaction not only in creating the new station, but also in cultivating the community around it. He loved teaching, and brought out the curious and collaborative spirit in everyone around him.



In 2003, Don and Janet moved to Battle Ground.



Don adored babies and was happiest when one of his many nieces, nephews, or grandkids was sitting with him in his favorite chair. He loved the Minnesota Vikings for some reason, the San Francisco Giants for obvious reasons, made a fantastic macaroni salad, and gave incredible hugs.



Don woke up grateful every day, and we are grateful to have loved him. Also known as "Poppy" to his grandkids and "Uncle Donny" to his nieces and nephews, his patience, grace, and humor live on through them, including his eight grandchildren: Elliott, Neela, Roland, Elwood, Fisher, Casey, Linden, and Esme.



A virtual memorial service was attended by close friends and family.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Meals on Wheels or Habitat for Humanity.









