Donna Gail Jones
Redding - It is with sudden sadness that our Donna has passed away, unexpected on Sept. 11th. A dear Friend, Sister, Niece, Cousin & Coworker, age 63, a Resident of Redding, Ca.
She was born in Southern, Calif., Mother Helen Eva and Father Gene.
Donna was raised in Northern, Ca. in the Mountains of Trinity County and grew up with no cell phones or computers and enjoyed the simple joys of swimming in the River, having Farm animals as pets and occupied her time making quilts, learning about basic Vet needs of animals. She was always attracted to older Individuals for they're knowledge and advice and believed with her Heart, "Don't judge a Book by it's cover".
In High School she excelled and was a Pioneer in speaking up against bullying, says a former Classmate of Hayfork High School (Class 1974). By her Senior year, she was accepted to U.C. Davis, but her 2nd acceptance to North Carolina to study Engineering in which she completed her Technical Education as an Operating Engineer. Her early Professional career took her to Alaska in the late 70's and she was only a hand full of Woman who worked on the Alaska Pipeline at the time. From there, she went across Canada, with the love of her life Bill, he was also an engineer and they took on assignments throughout Canada, then onto New York for construction of Bridges, ect., after returning home to Calif. for more work in the Bay area, She lost Bill in an accident. She went on to Southern, Calif. to work for Skikirt Construction and on weekends devoted her time to the Crystal Cathedral Church and also gave generous donations to Feed the Children organization.
Her final Career stop was to work for Kapco-Valtec Aurospace in Brea, Ca., in which she was well admired for her work ethics and served on the ESOP Board for Kapco and was there for 20 years. In 2008 Donna became retired.
Anyone who really knew Donna, knew she had a "Can Do" attitude and was self reliant and determined to make something of herself, true to herself and others, she adored animals, simple joys and a great Movie! She was a good example to make a difference and a Mentor to many.
She is survived by Her Sister's Sherry Lowe (Joe),Lola MacMillan, Brother Doug Mead (Sprite) and Aunts Anna Lommen, Elise Bigelow, along with Nieces and Nephew, Megan, Jessica, Andrew and step Siblings and Dear life long Friend Theresa Lara.
If you're an Old Classmate or just an acquaintance or Friend of the Family, Please join us for Her Service Saturday, September 28th. at 11:00 a.m. at Allen and Dahl Chapel, 9100 Deschuttes Rd., Palo Cedro, Ca. and following is a gathering and Lunch at the Old Palo Cedro
Community Center, also off of Deschuttes Rd. Donna loved the Movies, so we are rolling out the "Red Carpet' for her at the Hall, so come as you are or come as your Star!
In Memory, the Family asks you to just do something kind for someone or give to your local SPCA and watch a good Movie. Gone, but never forgotten.
A Special thank you to all her Care givers and Mercy Palliative Team at Mercy Hospital.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 22, 2019