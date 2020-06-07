Donna Hovinga
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Hovinga

Redding - Donna Hovinga, 60, of Redding passed away on May 21st 2020 after a year and a half long battle with cancer.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am on June 20th 2020 at 2060 Deer Creek Rd. Shasta lake, CA 96019 with Tony Stine of Deer Creek Church of Christ, officiating. A potluck reception will be held at her home after the services.

She worked as an assistant teacher to children with special needs, an in home care worker, and a registered nurse. She was a devout Christian and an avid follower of Shepard's chapel.

Donna Hovinga is survived by her husband Brian K. Hovinga, her children Joshua Hovinga, Jessica James, Brian J. Hovinga, and Rachel Whittemore, as well as her grandchildren Zachary James, Isaac James, and Logan Hovinga. She is also survived by her sisters Brenda Candelaria and Vicky Lollar and her nieces Christina Candelaria, Maria Candelaria, and Chelsea Cambron.

Please see Donna's obituary, guestbook, and photos at www.allenanddahl.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jun. 7 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved