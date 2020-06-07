Donna Hovinga
Redding - Donna Hovinga, 60, of Redding passed away on May 21st 2020 after a year and a half long battle with cancer.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am on June 20th 2020 at 2060 Deer Creek Rd. Shasta lake, CA 96019 with Tony Stine of Deer Creek Church of Christ, officiating. A potluck reception will be held at her home after the services.
She worked as an assistant teacher to children with special needs, an in home care worker, and a registered nurse. She was a devout Christian and an avid follower of Shepard's chapel.
Donna Hovinga is survived by her husband Brian K. Hovinga, her children Joshua Hovinga, Jessica James, Brian J. Hovinga, and Rachel Whittemore, as well as her grandchildren Zachary James, Isaac James, and Logan Hovinga. She is also survived by her sisters Brenda Candelaria and Vicky Lollar and her nieces Christina Candelaria, Maria Candelaria, and Chelsea Cambron.
Please see Donna's obituary, guestbook, and photos at www.allenanddahl.com.
