Donna Jean Davis
- - On June 9th 2019, Donna Jean Davis peacefully passed away at home after a brief illness. Her daughters were by her side. She was born August 28th 1933 in Darfur Minnesota to Walter and Esther Kratz.
In 1953 she graduated from Mankato State Teachers College, and collected fun stories about the time spent teaching first through fourth grades at Ormsby School.
Donna jumped at the opportunity to "Come to where the cute boys are." After moving to California, she met and married Neil Davis, the love of her life. They savored the next fifty-four years loving, laughing, and nurturing a family. He preceded her in death in April 2012.
Donna thrived on friendships. They defined her. Friendships with family, colleagues, card players, Newcomers, party guests, Red Hatters, writers groups, and the Ashland Eight. She excelled at bringing people together.
She loved to try new things, and was skilled at most. Some of her passions included stained glass work, sewing, playing the piano, traveling, and cooking. She was a stellar hostess to the best meals and dinner parties around.
Donna is survived by her little sister BettyAnn (Doug) McDermott; daughters Tamera and Terianne; and three amazing grandchildren Bret (Cecelia), Olivia, and Jaden; plus many treasured nieces and nephews.
Those who have been embraced by her heart consider their life a robust life indeed. A memorial service will be held in her honor at the United Methodist Church, 1825 East Street, Redding, July 3rd at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 16, 2019