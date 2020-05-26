|
|
Donna Jeanne (Ramsower) Schatz
May 22, 1933 - May 3, 2020. Donna was born in Yakima Washington to Bowley and Mary (Tiffany) Ramsower. She graduated high school, completed a couple years of college and then married Paul (Jack) Jackson Allen in 1952. They bore 5 children in less than 5 years. She was a busy mom. Her husband worked for Boeing and they traveled and lived in many places in the U.S. They later divorced and she married John J. Schatz in 1970 and lived in Vacaville, CA. They had a daughter and started traveling with the carnival in 74'. They settled down in San Jose, CA in 76' and Donna worked as the office manager for Butler Amusements Inc. She moved with her company's office to Santa Nella, CA and finally retired in 95'. Donna then moved to Redding in 96' and raised 3 of her grandchildren. She was a giving woman and helped many people and children. She volunteered with Golden Umbrella, WSWA, and the Senior Citizen center here in Redding. She would give anything she had if someone needed it (even if she still needed it.) In 2012 she moved in with her youngest daughter and enjoyed her last years playing Bingo, watching Giants Baseball, doing crosswords, crocheting barbie doll dresses, and collecting frog figurines. Donna was the matriarch of the family and was most proud of her children, 12 grandchildren and 17+ great grandchildren. She died peacefully at her home at the age of 86. She is survived by 2 sisters, Sherry Schlaberg-Smith and Susan Schlaberg, 5 of her children, Mike Allen, Tom Allen and (his wife) Maria, Paul Allen and (his wife) Dawn, Rene Allen, Jonnie Schatz-Cardwell and (her husband) Albert, 10 grandchildren, and her great grandchildren.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from May 26 to May 28, 2020