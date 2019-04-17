|
Donna Mae Caldwell
Redding - Donna Mae Caldwell, 86, passed away peacefully in her home on March 20th 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Bieber CA on September 2nd 1932 to Melissa and George Payne. She married the love of her life, Glenn on July 3rd, 1954 and was married for 53 years before his passing. Donna was a military wife who had four boys in five years all born on a different Air Force base. She was a strong, yet loving homemaker and she was glue that held the family together.
Donna enjoyed watching her boys' and grandchildren play in baseball and fastpitch softball games, doing puzzles, playing card games with her grandchildren, collecting spoons and teapots, reading novels and taking care of her family. She was also one hell of a pinochle player. Donna was soft spoken yet firm on her beliefs and loved to talk about those in her life who had made an impression on her. She gave the best hugs; you could wrap your arms all the way around her but don't mistake her for fragile. If Donna loved you, you knew it.
She was preceded in death by her two sisters Helen and Alice Ann, Husband Glenn and son Edward (Eddie). She is survived by her three sons; Gene, Mike and Randy, 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
A Mother, Wife, Sister, Grandmother and Friend; she will truly be missed.
A Funeral will be held at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo at 9:30 on Friday April 19th followed by a celebration of her life at Maxwell's Eatery.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 17, 2019