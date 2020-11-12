Donna Marie Walton Evans



Redding - Long-time resident of Redding Ca. passed away Oct. 28, 2020. She was born in Little Rock, Ar. on March 2, 1941. She was 79 years young. She was the strongest woman you would have ever met. She loved people. She leaves behind a very dysfunctional family that she was very proud of. This is the obituary for a great Woman, Sister, Mother, Nana, Aunt and Cousin. She will be missed and is survived by her sisters Billie Pence, Jacki Hughens, and Donna Walton. Brother Daniel Hughens. Her daughters Kim Campbell and Colleen Campbell. And her most special cousin and friend for life Karen Smiley. All whom loved her dearly and will never forget her. Memorial happening soon.









