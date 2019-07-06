|
Donna McIndoo
Redding - Donna McIndoo, age 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Shasta Regional Medical Center in Redding, California after losing her battle with COPD and heart complications.
Donna was born on December 13, 1948 in Redding, California to Mr and Mrs John and Marie Coats. Donna is one of three children. Donna shared her vows with John Swartz on June 26, 2019. John and Donna had been together for 16 wonderful years. They enjoyed camping and sitting on the back porch looking at Redding's beautiful night lights. Donna also has a daughter, Rhonda Yocum and grandson, Brandon McKay-Mellow, whom she loved very much. Her cup runith over for them. Donna loved to laugh. She always had a beautiful smile and a sparkle in her eye. She was known by many as "Diamond Donna". She enjoyed playing golf, softball, fishing, camping, and doing crafts. She loved spending time with family and friends.
Donna is preceded in death by her father, John, and her brother, Johnny. She is survived by her husband, John, daughter, Rhonda (son-in-law James), grandson, Brandon, mother Marie, brother, Lonnie, and multiple cousins, nieces and nephews.
Her memorial service will be held on Friday, July 12th @ 11:30 at Lawncrest Chapel, 1522 E. Cypress Ave, Redding. It will be followed by a procession to Redding Memorial Park, 1201 Continental St, Redding. Flowers may be sent to Lawncrest Chapel.
John, Rhonda, and Brandon are very thankful for everyone's love and support.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on July 6, 2019