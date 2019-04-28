Services
Pacific View Memorial Park
3500 Pacific View Drive
Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
(949) 644-2700
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:30 PM
Pacific View Memorial Park
3500 Pacific View Drive
Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donnell Lang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donnell James Lang


1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donnell James Lang Obituary
Donnell James Lang

Redding - Donnell James Lang, 48, retired US Navy, E6, died on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Redding, CA. He was born on October 6, 1970 in Santa Maria, Ca. Donnell was the recipient of Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medals (3), Good Conduct Medals (4), Battle E (3), Meritorious Unit Commendation (1), Armed Forces Service Medal (1), National Defense Service Medal (1) and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal (1). Memorial Services on May 3, Friday, at 1:30 are being handled by Pacific View Mortuary of Corona Del Mar, CA. A committal ceremony and military honors will be held at a later date at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, CA. Donnell attended Bethel church in Redding; in lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Donnell's name to Bethel Church Healing Rooms of Redding, CA.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pacific View Memorial Park
Download Now