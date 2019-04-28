|
|
Donnell James Lang
Redding - Donnell James Lang, 48, retired US Navy, E6, died on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Redding, CA. He was born on October 6, 1970 in Santa Maria, Ca. Donnell was the recipient of Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medals (3), Good Conduct Medals (4), Battle E (3), Meritorious Unit Commendation (1), Armed Forces Service Medal (1), National Defense Service Medal (1) and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal (1). Memorial Services on May 3, Friday, at 1:30 are being handled by Pacific View Mortuary of Corona Del Mar, CA. A committal ceremony and military honors will be held at a later date at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, CA. Donnell attended Bethel church in Redding; in lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Donnell's name to Bethel Church Healing Rooms of Redding, CA.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 28, 2019