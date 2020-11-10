Doreen Marie Phillips



Doreen Marie Phillips was born on May 4, 1921, to Mildred and Manuel Costa in Oakland, CA. She passed away on October 23, 2020, in Sacramento, CA, at the age of 99. She had lived in Elk Grove since April 2018, and she lived in Redding for more than 50 years starting in 1965.



Doreen grew up in the Mission District of San Francisco, and she graduated from Mission High School in 1938. As a teenager, she was active as the piano player in her Rainbow Girls chapter. During her junior high and high school years, she was a star athlete and captain of her junior high softball team. She loved all sports and enjoyed watching football, basketball, and tennis on television. She especially enjoyed watching the Tennis Channel for many hours a day during her senior years.



She married Loren Douglas Phillips on September 2, 1940. Doreen and Loren had five children, one of whom was stillborn. Her surviving children are Lynda Findlay, Nancy Jeantet, Douglas Phillips (Wendie), and Loreen Heil (Stanley). She also had 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her brother, George Costa; and two sons-in-law, Doug Jeantet and Ronald Findlay.



Loren enlisted in the Navy in 1944 as a lieutenant (j.g.). He served for two years while Doreen lived in Willits, CA, with their two little daughters. He was in the Pacific theater fighting against the Japanese while serving with the Pacific fleet on the USS Lithus. Doreen expressed great fortitude and faith as she prayed for Loren and the war effort; she wrote daily letters, awaiting his safe return.



Doreen and Loren lived in many places during their 49 years of marriage, as Loren taught agriculture at the high school and college levels and pursued advanced college degrees. In 1950, he achieved his degree of Doctor of Education from UCLA while Doreen worked as a "Rosie the Riveter" for Douglas Aircraft in Los Angeles.



Doreen and Loren moved to Chico in 1953 when Loren was chosen to pioneer the Department of Agriculture at Chico State College. Their two daughters, Lynda and Nancy, enjoyed a happy childhood, learning to cook and sew in 4-H, playing musical instruments (Nancy on piano and Lynda on drums), and participating in Girl Scouts and Campfire Girls with Doreen as a troop leader; the girls also spent summers at 4-H camp where Loren served as camp director. Doreen also went back to college to obtain her elementary teaching degree, and she did succeed after taking several years off to raise and nurture Douglas and Loreen, their last two children who were born in 1957 and 1961. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, Lifetime California Elementary Teaching Credential, through Chico State College.



In 1965, Dr. Loren Phillips was named Vice President of Shasta Junior College in Redding, CA. Doreen and Loren loved living in Redding, close to Shasta Lake, Mount Shasta, and their daughter Nancy and her family. They enjoyed helping son Douglas achieve his Eagle Scout award, and they helped lead Campfire Girl activities and band events as Loreen and Doug played clarinet. They also hosted church activities with their younger children. As residents of Redding, Loren and Doreen were active in AARP, City of Hope, and their Redding Christian Science church, where Doreen played piano in the Sunday school for eight years. Loren was president of Rotary Club and YMCA and served on the Symphony League board. Both Loren and Doreen were awarded the honorary Paul Harris Award for community service. After Loren passed on in 1989, Doreen continued to be active in these organizations until she moved away from Redding in 2010. She served as president of City of Hope in 1998-1999.



Doreen loved to travel, and she enjoyed sharing her travel adventures with her children and grandchildren. Between 1993 and 2009, she traveled with family to Hawaii, Portugal, Mexico, Disneyland, and many train excursions in California. From 1989 to 2006, she traveled to Utah several times a year to spend a month being a resident grandma to two young grandchildren, and serving as household manager while youngest daughter Loreen and son-in-law Stanley were working.



She loved hosting family and friend celebrations in her Redding home, where she prepared many wonderful Thanksgiving, Christmas, anniversary, and birthday feasts. She was an excellent cook and party hostess. She was also a gifted poet who wrote epic Christmas poem/letters every Christmas season.



From 2010 to 2020, she enjoyed assisted living experiences in Rancho Cordova, Redding, and Elk Grove. In Rancho Cordova, she lived with oldest daughter Lynda and son-in-law Ronald for two years. From 2013 to 2018 she lived at Lavender Hills in Redding. She resided at The Meadows Senior Living in Elk Grove from April 2018 until her passing. During these years, she delighted in frequent family gatherings and visits with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She made friends easily with the staff and residents of these lovely retirement homes.



Private services will be held due to COVID-19 restrictions.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store