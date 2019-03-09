|
|
Doris H. Reeves
Redding - 1924 - 2019
On February 18, 2019 Doris H. Reeves, a resident of Redding, California, passed from this earthly life to her heavenly home. She was 94 years of age. Doris and her husband, Frank, had previously been long time residents of Otego, New York. In 2009, Doris moved to Redding to be closer to her daughter, Barbara Howell. Doris was a beloved wife, mother, educator, administrator, and a dear friend to many.
Doris was born in Pennsylvania and was one of six siblings. She graduated from East Stroudsburg College and relocated to upstate NY to teach /coach Phys. Ed. Later she obtained her M.S. degree and became a H.S. guidance counselor. Her students were very important to her. In 1965 Doris started working at Hartwick College. She held a variety of administrative positions there, including Assistant Dean of Women, Director of Orientation & Testing, and Coordinator of Student Advisement. In 1990 Doris was the recipient of the highest award bestowed by the Hartwick Alumni Association: the Meritorious Service Award. After 35 years at Hartwick, Doris retired when she was 79.
While living in upstate NY, Doris was very active in many community organizations: the Civic Club, Eastern Star, Delta Kappa Gamma, her church, AAUW, and many others. She also enjoyed travelling, gardening, and cooking. Doris was known for her strong work ethic in her employment and at home on the farm, her uplifting personality, a caring & generous spirit, humility, and strong faith in God. She was a lifelong educator, student, and caregiver.
Doris is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara & Dennis Howell, and the families of Brian & Scott Howell. Doris was predeceased by all of her siblings and her husband. The family would like to thank the staff at the VISTAS for their love and excellent care, Dignity Health Hospice, and the many other caregivers over the last few years. Doris was a wonderful lady and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held at St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Anderson, CA on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael's Episcopal Church, or to Hartwick College in Oneonta, NY.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019