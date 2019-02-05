|
Doris Monaghan Buchhorn
Redding - Doris Monaghan Buchhorn was born August 19, 1928, in Williamsport, PA to John and Florence Monaghan. She went Home to her Savior on January 14, 2019. An amazing woman of God, she was active in the Christian community and was instrumental in the founding of Godly ministries in Redding. She was predeceased by her husband William "Bill" Buchhorn after fifty years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her brother Dick Monaghan. She is survived by brothers John (Jack) and Jeanne Monaghan, Kevin and Raquel Monaghan, and sister-in-law Marie Monaghan, as well as several nieces and nephews. Doris was loved by many and will be greatly missed! Interment will be at the Igo Veterans Cemetery on February 15th at 11:00am, with no graveside service. A Celebration of Life will follow at 12:30pm at Little Country Church in Redding. There will be a reception with refreshments following the service.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 5, 2019