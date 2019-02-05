Services
Interment
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Igo Veterans Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
Little Country Church
Redding, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Buchhorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Monaghan Buchhorn


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Monaghan Buchhorn Obituary
Doris Monaghan Buchhorn

Redding - Doris Monaghan Buchhorn was born August 19, 1928, in Williamsport, PA to John and Florence Monaghan. She went Home to her Savior on January 14, 2019. An amazing woman of God, she was active in the Christian community and was instrumental in the founding of Godly ministries in Redding. She was predeceased by her husband William "Bill" Buchhorn after fifty years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her brother Dick Monaghan. She is survived by brothers John (Jack) and Jeanne Monaghan, Kevin and Raquel Monaghan, and sister-in-law Marie Monaghan, as well as several nieces and nephews. Doris was loved by many and will be greatly missed! Interment will be at the Igo Veterans Cemetery on February 15th at 11:00am, with no graveside service. A Celebration of Life will follow at 12:30pm at Little Country Church in Redding. There will be a reception with refreshments following the service.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information