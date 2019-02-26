|
|
Dorothy "Dee" Ann Armfield
Redding - Dorothy "Dee" Ann Armfield, passed away on Feb 1st 2019 at Mercy Medical Center while she was surrounded by her loved ones. She was 85 years young.
She is survived by her older sister Mary, her 4 sons (Jerry, Mickey, Sam, Johnny), 9 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren. Dee is preceded in death by her first husband James Armfield, her parents Earl & Eva Burrell & ex-husband Jerry "Fluffo" Feuillardet. A potluck-style celebration of life will be held on March 3rd 2019 at 2pm, at the Cottonwood Community Center. All are welcomed to attend & share their love & memories of our beloved Dee. Coordination & floral arrangements are being handled by Westside Florist (530-247-7477)
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 26, 2019