Dorothy Dee Stout "Dottie"
Dorothy Dee Stout "Dottie" passed away peacefully of natural causes. She was comforted by family as she went to be with her lord. She was born November 23,1934 in Santa Maria, CA. She made her home with her husband Leo Robert "Bob" Stout in northern California, mostly Anderson and Shingletown. Together they raised 3 children. Lynda Andersen of Oregon, Leon Richard "Rick" Stout of Montana, Shelly Stout who passed at the age of 9. She was blessed to have 10 grand children and 6 great grand kids.
Dottie was an avid reader, an amazing seamstress, loved fishing, along with her husband squared danced for over 40 years. She was kind, sweet, loved by all who ever meet her.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 20 to Dec. 24, 2019