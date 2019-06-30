|
|
Doug Bennett
Redding - Doug Bennett was born in Long Branch, New Jersey but soon was growing up with his older brother Bruce Bennett in North Hollywood, California where he lived until his mid-twenties. For over 40 years Doug resided in the Redding, California area.
Doug was a veteran of Air Force intelligence who flew many missions as a Russian linguist during the Vietnam era.
He was truly a man of many talents. For 30 years, as a member of the labor union, Doug built just about everything. He contributed to many home, bridge and road projects around the north state. After retiring from construction, he returned to pursue his studies at Shasta College. His interests included: cultural anthropology, psychology, electronics, computers and engineering.
From there his passion for activism led his course. In the 20 years of his post retirement, Doug sat on several non-profit boards that encouraged independent thought and expanded critical thinking as an alternative to corporate media. For instance, he helped launch two community-supported radio stations and was a radio show host and producer. His show "Unspun, An Experiment in Truth Telling" provided a platform for discussion with the highest caliber international shakers and movers in government, military and environment to name a few.
As a civil rights activist, Doug was a primary force behind Citizens for Responsible Government (CRG), where he sat as chairperson for eight years. He was absolutely critical for launching the Northstate chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). As such he was frequently found speaking to city council and Shasta County supervisors. He was also responsible for re-invigorating an Earth Day celebration in Redding after a decade long hiatus by co-creating the Sustainable Earth Alliance of Northern California. Soon after, Doug helped initiate the Shasta Cascade Farm and Food Coalition which spun off several other healthy living projects.
He lived a health conscious lifestyle by eating right, working out, hiking and meditating.
Doug passed away on June 20th after contracting a rare illness and months of hospitalization. He was 74.
Doug is survived by his brother Bruce Bennett, his children Cristina McDaniel. Calien Bennett, Jay Mominee, and Lena Bourillion, and partner Melita Bena.
Notice of a celebration of life ceremony will be forthcoming.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 30, 2019