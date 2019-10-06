Services
1941 - 2019
Redding - Douglas Lynn McLain was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon in 1941. After a long illness, Douglas went to be with our Lord on Sunday, 9-22-2019. He was a lively and beloved member of the Redding community for over 70 years. He graduated from Shasta High School in 1959 and then attended Shasta College. Douglas worked in marketing sales, creating friendships and relationships throughout his sales area in Northern California before retiring. He was active in the community, having belonged to Elks Lodge, 20-30 Club, Sheriff's Posse and Asphalt Cowboys. Doug is survived by his loving wife Donna, son Greg McLain, daughter Leslie Gassman, stepsons Robbert Perrine and David Perrine, as well as six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. There will be a private family memorial. Should you wish in memory of Doug, donations may be made to a .
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Oct. 6, 2019
