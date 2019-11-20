|
Douglas "Doug" Nelson Denton
Redding - Douglas Nelson Denton was born on March 30, 1941, in Redding, CA. He passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on November 6, 2019, following an automobile accident.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Grace Baptist Church, Redding, CA.
Instead of flowers, you may honor Doug with a gift to Mt Meadows Bible Camp (P. O. Box 494591, Redding, CA 96049), Grace Baptist Church or Liberty Christian School.
Doug, a Civil Engineer, worked for the State of California, Department of Water Resources, until his retirement in 2001.
He was an active member of Grace Baptist Church where he served in many capacities. He also served Liberty Christian Schools as a member of the Board. He enjoyed most outdoor activities; but, working at Mountain Meadows Bible Camp was his favorite.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Roberta Denton; his sons: Jeff (Heather) Denton of Newberg, OR, and Brad (Karen) Denton of Wasilla, Alaska; 5 grandchildren, 2 greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Matthew Denton, his brother, Henry Denton, and his parents.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019