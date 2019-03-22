|
Douglas Walter Titus
Shasta Lake - Douglas Walter Titus, 89, died peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his home in Shasta Lake, CA. His funeral service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 9:30 am at the Northern California Verterans Cemetery in Igo, CA. Reception to follow.
Doug was born on July 6, 1929 in Los Angeles, CA to Walter and Alice Titus. As a young man, Doug served in the Korean war as a machinist for the U.S. Navy on the USS Franklin and the USS Hancock. He enlisted in the Navy on October 1, 1946 and was honorably discharged July 3, 1950 with a Victory Medal. But he wasn't done serving his country. Doug continued on as a Navy Reservist and spent some time in the National Guard after that. On April 12, 1963, Doug married Evelyn Irene Shaw and helped raise her two children. Doug had many interests and hobbies throughout his life. He loved Thunderbirds and car shows, he was passionate about building cannons, winning many awards for them, and he was a gunsmith and avid gun collector and trader. He even owned a gun shop in Summit City in the 1960's. Doug also enjoyed the many hunting and fishing trips he took with his friends, reloading his own ammunition. Later in life he enjoyed collecting coins, watching old westerns, and a good nap. His family remembers fondly that there was always a laugh to be had when Doug was around. They recalled some of his favorite sayings such as, 'have you ever talked to an oak tree?' And his sarcasm never dulled. If you asked Doug how he felt, 'with my hands' was his response, sometimes adding, 'why? How do you do it?'
Doug is survived by his wife, Evelyn, daughter Sharon Maxwell, stepchildren Lynda Hays (Gary) and Robert Shaw (Bonnie) ; grandchildren Christian Knox (Danny) and Branden Hays (Jennifer); and great grandchildren Amanda Greaney (Devin), Dakota Knox (Madison), Jaeanna Knox, Katelyn Hays, and Dominic and Vincent Ellis. He is loved, and will be missed.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, friends of Doug donate to a .
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 22, 2019