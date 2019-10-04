Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Wintu Cultural Community Room
4755 Shasta Dam Blvd
Shasta Lake, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Doyle Begley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doyle Thomas Begley


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doyle Thomas Begley Obituary
Doyle Thomas Begley

Cottonwood - Doyle Thomas Begley was born Nov. 4, 1938, in Corning, CA. He passed away Sept. 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle & Francis Begley, 6 siblings, son Tommy, daughter Gayle and father and mother-in-law Les & Eileen Rickard. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia, sons Leslie & David and Daughter Robyn Tice. Also surviving are his grandchildren William, Willow, Danielle, Jennifer, and Thomas, great-grandchildren Princess, Wraith, Greyson & Sofie. Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 2 pm at the Wintu Cultural Community room at 4755 Shasta Dam Blvd, Shasta Lake City, CA. Finger Food potluck following the service.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doyle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.