Doyle Thomas Begley
Cottonwood - Doyle Thomas Begley was born Nov. 4, 1938, in Corning, CA. He passed away Sept. 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle & Francis Begley, 6 siblings, son Tommy, daughter Gayle and father and mother-in-law Les & Eileen Rickard. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia, sons Leslie & David and Daughter Robyn Tice. Also surviving are his grandchildren William, Willow, Danielle, Jennifer, and Thomas, great-grandchildren Princess, Wraith, Greyson & Sofie. Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 2 pm at the Wintu Cultural Community room at 4755 Shasta Dam Blvd, Shasta Lake City, CA. Finger Food potluck following the service.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Oct. 4, 2019