Dylan Howard Shannon



Redding - Family and friends are mourning the loss and celebrating the life of Dylan Shannon of Redding, CA, who died in an auto accident June 25, 2020, at the age of 41.



Born in San Jose, CA, on April 11, 1979, Dylan is being remembered as a passionate advocate for society's less fortunate, including homeless, mentally ill and others down on their luck. Dylan was happiest when he was helping someone in need and frequently donated food to local shelters.



Dylan had struggles of his own, held strong opinions and could be stubborn. For the most part he presented a welcoming personality and made friends wherever he went. He was an adventurous freight train traveler in his teens and twenties and frequently shared stories about the many friends he met and people he admired while traveling in the U.S. and Canada with a backpack and his beloved dog C.K.



He was an avid reader of world history and historical fiction beginning with "The Grapes of Wrath," which he finished at the age of nine. He was a fan of James Michener and read many if not all his novels.



Dylan grew up in Redding and attended Pioneer High School and Shasta College where he became skilled at welding and hydraulics. He loved Alaska and spent many years there working a variety of jobs from commercial fishing to heavy equipment and hydraulic repair. His homestead lifestyle induced, among other things, a remarkable frontier cooking skill.



In 2018 when the deadly Carr wildfire descended on Redding and engulfed the neighborhood, including the house next door, Dylan refused to evacuate. He positioned sprinklers on the roof of the family home and used a garden hose and finally a fire department fire hose to hold off the flames. His efforts stopped the fire at the property line and saved the Shannon home. In the process he was credited with saving two adjacent homes.



He is survived by his mother Connie Shannon, sister Rachel Shannon, and close nephew Grady Shannon of Redding; loving aunts and uncles Kathy Shannon-Hickey and Ed Hickey of Palo Alto, Kelly Shannon of San Francisco, David Spain of Ukiah, Leanne Spain-Berlinghoff of Redding; close cousins Amanda Spain-Baer, Laura Berlinghoff-Espinoza and Ashley Berlinghoff of Redding, Jessica Spain of Seattle, Jennifer Berlinghoff-Jigalin of San Francisco, Kaitlyn and Patrick Hickey of Palo Alto, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by closest and best friend Jordan Berry of Fairbanks and lifelong friend Matt Sanchez of Redding.



Services are pending at Allen and Dahl Funeral Home of Redding. Additional information will be posted to Dylan's Facebook page Round Enround.









