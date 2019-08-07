Services
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Igo Veterans Cemetery
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Mountain Shadows Mobile Estates Clubhouse
4455 Hoopa Path
Redding, CA
Redding - Earl B. Crump was born on August 18, 1934, in Timpson, Texas. He died on July 14, 2019. He leaves his wife Maddy Crump, a daughter Denice and husband Jon Savage, three grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. Earl served in U.S. Army in the Korean War in Germany. Being an executive mechanic for Ford Motors Co. in San Jose for 30 years, he retired to Redding in 1983. He owned Hilltop Deli for awhile. He later bought and sold cattle for ten years. He retired in 1999. He was member of Anderson VFW and Moose, and dance clubs in Anderson, Redding. Services will be held at Igo Veterans Cemetery Friday, Aug. 9 at 2 pm. A reception will be held at 4 pm at the Mountain Shadows Mobile Estates at 4455 Hoopa Path, Redding, CA, 96003, the clubhouse.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 7, 2019
