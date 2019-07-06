Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Redding Memorial Park
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Shasta Lake, CA
Earl Harvey McGuire passed away June 25th, 2019 at the age of 100. He was born in Denver, CO on October 17th, 1918. He was a Chiropractor in Redding for 40 years. A graveside service will be held at Redding Memorial Park on Tuesday July 9th, 2019 at 10am. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:30am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Shasta Lake, CA. For further service details and a full obituary please go to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/redding-ca/earl-mcguire-8762584.
