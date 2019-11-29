|
Earl William Hanson
Earl William Hanson, 91 years loved, passed away on November 3, 2019.
Earl is survived by Winona Hanson, his wife of 67 years, and their children: Bruce (Joyce) Hanson, Candace (John) Hanson-McClung, Paul Hanson, Stanley Hanson, and Patrice Hanson, as well as his sister, Dorothy Leishman.
Earl was born in 1928, the eldest son of Willie & Eunice Hanson and one of six children. He grew up a farmer and was blessed with a gift for figuring out how things worked and being able to get them or keep them working.
He served his country as an Army Corporal/Specialist, in the motor pool, and went to college on the GI bill. He graduated from the University of North Dakota with a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering. Then worked 25 years for the U.S. Forest Service, Dept. of Agriculture, in the states of Oregon, Washington, Colorado and, finally, in Redding, CA.
After retirement he worked an additional 10 years for the State of California, Department of Water Resources, as Water Master in Red Bluff, CA. Those years he was able to return to his roots: tramping the earth, touching the land and working with farmers and land owners.
He lived in Redding, CA for the past 39 years and even after his second retirement, at the age of 70, he kept just as busy helping his children, neighbors and church with projects, repairs and yard maintenance. He was an example of selfless service - honest, thorough and hard-working - a true gentleman. He is deeply missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held on December 9, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 2315 Placer Street, Redding, CA. The service begins @ 11:00 a.m. and a light lunch reception follows. In lieu of flowers, and to honor Earl's sweet tooth, please bring dessert!
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2019