Edgar Gruenhagen
Edgar Gruenhagen

In the early morning hours of October 16, Edgar Gruenhagen was received into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Edgar was born and raised in Napa, California - the fourth of five children born to August and Louise Gruenhagen. He was baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church in Napa and continued in his faith throughout his life. He is survived by his sister Martha, brother David, his wife of 63 years, Patricia, his children, Julie, Joel and Philip, six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

After receiving a bachelor's degree in engineering in 1957, Ed worked 30 years for PG&E, before retiring in Redding, CA, where he built a barn and dabbled in farming and ranching on their newly acquired 20-acre parcel. Ed's love for his family was evident in the many ways he helped them. Although he was paralyzed from the waist down after a fall, God gave Ed the strength to carry on for 23 more years, bringing laughter and joy to the people around him. A graveside service for family members will be held at St. Helena Cemetery on Oct. 30.




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
