Edward James Dingman, Jr.
Redding - Edward James Dingman, Jr. was born on May 28, 1950 in Clifton Springs, New York, and passed away surrounded by his loving family on Nov. 22, 2019 at home, in Redding CA. He was a 1968 graduate of Mercy High School in Red Bluff and attended Shasta College. Ed was an electronics and gadgets guru. He was technical, analytical, and fascinated with how things worked
Ed married the love of his life, Virginia, in 1993, and their two families became one. They celebrated their 26th anniversary on Oct 23. Ed and Virginia loved to travel in their RV, mapping out their routes and destinations. One of Ed's favorite things was the extended family campout held annually over Memorial Day weekend, where we would always celebrate his birthday. Ed was a family man- loved to smile, wryly tell a joke, and always, always... go by the rules. Ed worked since he was a teenager... paper routes, gas station attendant, weekend disc jockey, and mill work.. Ed was happy to be able to open his own business, Dingman's Delivery... customers became friends. He truly loved that venture. Ed's faith was unwavering and he chose to enjoy each day. He is survived by his wife Virginia, daughters Brandy (Brian) Bailey, Lisa (Eric) Nydam, Michelle (David) Gillett, and Natalie; six grandchildren: Brianna (Matthew) Dale, Kennidy Bailey, Dylan and Owen Nydam, and Simeon and Isaiah Gillett; and one great-granddaughter, Savannah Dale. Ed is also survived by his four sisters: Marjorie (Thomas) Rawson, Martha Ritchey, Mary (Joseph) DiVittorio, and Laura (Kenneth) Pearson. Ed was predeceased by his parents: Edward Sr. and Marialyce (Buckingham), brother: Charles, and brother-in-law: Conard Ritchey. Ed leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who all loved him as well. Memorial services will be held at Ed and Virginia's church, Redding Christian Fellowship, on Friday, Dec 27 at 11:00 am with fellowship and memories to be shared at a reception immediately following. "The measure of a man is not so much that he loves, but how he is loved by others..." Ed will forever be missed.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019