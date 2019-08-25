|
Edward James Thurston
- - On August 9, the patriarch of the Thurston Clan, Edward James Thurston passed. He was a man of few words but when he spoke you listened. Loving, giving, trustworthy, fabulous sense of humor, amazing husband and father and even better Papa. He is survived by his sweetheart of 55 years Linda Kay Thurston. His son Rodney and his wife Danyela. His son Brian and his wife Sheena. His six grandchildren, Megan, Drake, Ethan, Mia, Andrew, and Melody. His two great grandchildren Silas and Amiri. Papa Ed has ascended to a place where he can breathe deeply, laugh, eat, tell stories and continue to shower his family and friends with his unique and wonderful love and acceptance. We will miss his sarcastic banter, his peaceful presence, and his way of putting you at ease in every situation. He always made you feel like you were his favorite. We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful man who is greatly missed. Redding Elks Lodge, August 30th, 6 pm.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 25, 2019