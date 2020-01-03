|
Edward Lee Dias Jr.
Cottonwood - Edward Lee Dias Jr. (AKA Edward Lee Tout) died November 18, 2019 at his home in Cottonwood, California.
Eddie was born August 13, 1968 in Tulare, California. He moved with his mother to Willows, California when he was 5 years old. At nine-years-old he moved with his mother and younger brother to Anderson, California. It was at this time Eddie chose to assume the last name Tout out of love and respect for his deceased stepfather David Tout.
He attended Anderson Middle School and graduated Anderson Union High School in 1986. After his graduation, he joined the United States Army and had to resume his birth-given name of Dias. While in Germany, he married Nadezda Andelkovic June 18, 1989 and had a son and daughter. He spent several years in Germany following his military discharge, then returned to Anderson in 2001. Later, he met Jody Pearson and began a loving relationship with her and her daughter Kamay. He also became the father of a second daughter from Jody. He followed in the footsteps of his stepfather Jim Crowell and pursued a career as a professional painter. He enjoyed the outdoors and was a hunter, fisherman and an avid rock hound. He loved collecting rocks and gemstones, as well as collecting old bottles and glass insulators.
He is survived by a son, Edward Lee Dias III, daughters Michelle Lee Dias, Kansas Emily Pearson-Dias and Kamay Hanson. His mother Linda Crowell-Kahn; brothers Roy (Traci) Crowell, Lee (Cynthia Crane), Kevin Crowell, Mark (Tina) Crowell, Steven (Cami) Tout, and Robert Crowell. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the Veterans Cemetery on January 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. 11800 Gas Point Road, Igo, CA. A Patriot Guard procession will assemble at Allen and Dahl Chapel in Anderson prior to the services. Should you desire to accompany the procession please be at the Allen and Dahl Chapel in Anderson, 2030 Howard Street on January 10, 2020 at 12:45 p.m. Following the services, there will be a reception at the Cottonwood Community Center; 20595 Gas Point Road in Cottonwood.
Eddie's favorite all time love song was "Forever in Blue Jeans". He always wore Levi's, preferably 501's. If he couldn't wear his Levi's, he wouldn't go. Feel free to wear your favorite blue jeans to the services as a memorial to him.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020