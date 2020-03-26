|
Edward Paul Williams
Anderson - Edward Paul Williams, 77 of Anderson, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 10, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home, with his loving family by his side. Paul was born March 11, 1942 in Old Shasta to Henry and Glenna Williams. He attended Old Shasta Elementary, and graduated from Shasta High School.
His first job was at Klingler's Texaco Service Station in Old Shasta, where he began working at the young age of 14. On February 10, 1961, he married Shirley Clendenen. In 1962, he began working at the Chevrolet dealership in Redding. In 1978, he became an IBEW journeyman electrician, and worked for his brother, Bill Williams, who owned Quality Electric. In 1981, Paul became the owner of Quality Electric. Eventually he would become a traveling IBEW electrician. He and Shirley traveled to many states in their RV, working many jobs and meeting many good friends.
Above all, Paul was a family man. He and Shirley raised two daughters, Debbie and Charlene, and their son, Mark. His favorite hobbies were riding his dirt motorcycle, boating on Shasta Lake, RVing, riding his bicycle, and most of all driving his 1966 Chevelle SS 396. He placed first in some car shows and drag races.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Glenna, his sisters, Jane Harrison and Frances Condouris, and his brother Bill Williams.
Paul leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Shirley, his daughters Debbie Peterson (Ken), Charlene Gerety (Jeff), his son Mark. Grandchildren Heather Parker (Nate), Holly Scrivner (Chay), Justin Gerety, Danica Williams, Clinton Gerety, Cody Williams, Peyton Dole, and Grace Williams. Great grandchildren Henry, Kynzy, Chasen, and Ryder.
He is also survived by his sisters Mary Klingler (Harvey) and Rose Sanders (Frank), his brother in laws, Vernon Clendenen, and George Condouris, as well as many nieces and nephews.
There will be no services held.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020