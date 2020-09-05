Elaine Donahue
February 16, 1927 - August 12, 2020
Elaine Donahue passed away on August 12, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born on February 16, 1927 to Joseph and Mary Moura. She grew up in Alamo, CA on her family's farm on Livorna Road. She had three brothers, Joe, Jim and Hercules, and one sister, Arline.
Elaine married the love of her life, Edwin Donahue, on September 2, 1945. They lived on the Donahue Ranch which bordered Mt. Diablo. Together with their daughter, Linda, they worked on the ranch raising chickens, and farming hay and grain. In 1978, Elaine and Edwin retired in Cottonwood, CA where they spent many happy years enjoying Lassen Park and all of the creeks and lakes in the region.
Elaine could make any house a home. She loved decorating for every season, cooking, and sewing. She also took great pleasure in gardening and spent many hours caring for her lawn and plants. She was fun loving and enjoyed entertaining friends and family. She and her husband liked boating on the Delta, square dancing, camping, and picnics on Mt. Diablo on hot summer evenings.
The greatest joys of her life were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Not a holiday or birthday went by without a special card or gift. On her grandchildren's birthdays, she made character cakes, decorated crowns for the birthday person, and showered them with presents. They each got to spend a special week alone with their grandparents. She enjoyed taking them camping, shopping, and just having fun together.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin, to whom she was married for 65 years. She is survived by her daughter Linda Debus (Richard), grandson Dan Debus (Brinna), granddaughter Katie Debus, great grandchildren Emily Debus, Jacob Kremer, Madison Debus, Noah Kremer, and many nephews and nieces. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. We will miss her presence in our lives.
A funeral mass was held on August 19, 2020 for immediate family at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Pleasanton, CA. She was laid to rest with her husband, Edwin, in Cottonwood Cemetery on August 20, 2020. Memorial gifts may be sent to The American Stroke Association
, or Stanford University Cancer Discovery Fund.