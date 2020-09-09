Elaine Macaulay Shoffner



Elaine Shoffner (Maa) passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on August 30, 2020. She was the matriarch of the family. Elaine was a descendent of the Hunt Family who settled in Millville in 1851 as one of the original pioneer families of Shasta County.



She was born Elaine Francis Macaulay on February 4,1927. Her father, Lloyd Macaulay, and mother, Nelda Hunt, divorced when she was two years old and Elaine moved to the Hunt Ranch as Nelda was accepted to Stanford University Nursing School. Elaine lived in the two story ranch house (which still stands) in Oak Run, CA with her grandmother, three aunts, and uncle. She started Shasta High School in 1940 at age 13. While in school she met the love of her life Duane Shoffner who was a senior at the time. They were engaged in the Fall of 1942 prior to his deployment to Europe serving in the Army Air Force during WWII. Upon graduating from high school in 1944, Elaine enrolled in Martin's School of Cosmetology in Marysville, Ca and graduated within 10 months.



After the war ended, Elaine and Duane were married on December 2, 1945. They started a family in 1947 with their first child, David. Their daughter Deanna was born in 1949. Her greatest joy was being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She poured everything she had into loving and supporting her family.



Elaine was known for her gentleness, love, patience, and strong faith in God. She was active in the First Baptist Church as well as Shasta and Millville Historical Societies. Elaine loved Shasta County History as well as the history of the family. She was the family chronicler and historian. Her home was a virtual museum of family heirlooms and countless photo albums archiving the family history and activities from the early 1900's to 2018. Most all of it was lost as her home was completely destroyed during the Carr Fire in 2018.



Elaine left a legacy of faith, love, and family and will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her husband Duane in 2011 and daughter Deanna Vanderpool (Gary) in 2014. She is survived by her son, David Shoffner (Kathie), six grandchildren, Julie, Scott, Steven, Becky, Tom and Jeff and 12 great-grandchildren; her brother Randy Denham (Denise), sisters-in-law Geraldine Shoffner and Maxine McDonald, brother-in-law, Arthur Shoffner (Carmen), Frank Shoffner (deceased), two nephews, Ryan and Trevor Denham, and their children.



Services will be held at the First Baptist Church in Redding on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11am. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the church is only allowed to seat a maximum of 200 people. A viewing is scheduled for Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel in Palo Cedro located at 21853 Honor Court. She will be laid to rest at Lawncrest Cemetery in a private graveside service.



In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Elaine's memory to any of the following organizations: Mercy Hospice 1544 Market Street Redding Ca 96001, Redding First Baptist Church, or the Shasta Historical Society.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store