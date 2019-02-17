|
|
Eliott Lawrence Brown
Redding - Surrounded by his family, Eliott Lawrence Brown passed away January, 10, 2019, from complications related to a year and a half long battle with Hodgkins Lymphoma in Santa Cruz, CA. He was 27 years old. Born in Redding, CA, on February 18, 1991, Eliott was the youngest of two sons. He was raised in Redding and graduated from Shasta High school in the year 2009. Eliott moved to Aptos, CA, in 2012 and started working at the Seascape Resort in the food industry until teaching himself 3-D printing computer operations and gaining employment at Westek Electronics in Watsonville, CA, building prototypes.
In 2016, Eliott met his true love, Sarah, and as she became his fiance, he blended into her family becoming a role model to her two sons. Eliott loved spending time with his family and beloved furry friend, Buster. He was a craftsman and a fabricator always passionate about building and designing to create a solution to a problem. He had many interests enjoying such hobbies as woodworking on his CNC router, creating on his personal 3-D printer, gardening, flying his radio controlled airplanes and drones, scuba diving, surfing, home brewing and pottery. He spoke about getting his pilot's license having completed his ground school training. His travels took him to Europe with friends and to Maui with Sarah with hopes to visit many more destinations.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ren Syme, in 1997. Eliott will be lovingly remembered by his parents Wayne and Ann (Syme) Brown, his brother Aaren, and grandmother Dolores Syme, all of Redding, CA; his fiance Sarah Newhouse and two sons, Aidan and Ashton of Aptos, CA; his grandparents Jean and Wayne Brown SR. of Red Bluff, CA; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Our family will forever treasure our memories of Eliott having been blessed to have him a part of our lives as he will be deeply missed.
A celebration of Eliott's life will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 1pm at the Seacliff Inn, 7500 Old Dominion Court, Aptos, CA, 95003.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 17, 2019