1/
Elizabeth Rose Waddle
Elizabeth Rose Waddle

Jan. 1, 1973- Oct. 3, 2020

Our beloved sister, Elizabeth Rose Waddle, went to be with her parents, George and Thelma on Oct. 3, 2020, at the age of 47. She passed away at Mercy Medical Center, after a short illness. She was a wonderful addition to the Waddle family and was loved very much by her brothers and sisters. She left behind her brothers Phil, Eric, Alan, Brian, Jeff, sister Jill, Chris and her beloved cat Lucy. She also left behind her 14 nieces and nephews, and 16 grand nieces and nephews. She was a long time resident of Shasta County and had many friends at the River Vista learning center. Her family wishes to thanks Far Northern and Compass for their loving care they gave over many years. She is now whole in body, mind and spirit with our Lord and her family is thankful for her. She will be truly missed.




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Thank You.
