Ellen Andreasen Capener
Ellen Andreasen Capener passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in her son's home, in Concord, CA on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was 86 years old. Ellen was born (along with her twin brother Bent) in Horsens, Denmark on June 8,1933 to William Peter Andreasen and Mette Marie Balle. She had an older half-sister, Ingrid.
When Ellen was 7 years old Germany invaded Denmark. The war years were very hard, and had an impact on Ellen throughout her life. However, she also had many wonderful memories from her growing up years in Denmark. She enjoyed summers on her Aunt and Uncle's farm, riding horses, taking dance classes and swimming in the North Sea. In 1948 Ellen began training as a hairdresser. She loved her vocation and would use it throughout her life cutting her sons' hair and giving perms to friends and neighbors.
Ellen was always a religious person and at the age of 15 she was introduced to the missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This would prove to be a life changing experience. She was baptized a member of the church the day after her 18th birthday, in 1951. Her membership in the church created a desire in her to travel to America where she could associate with a larger population of LDS members and perhaps meet and marry a Mormon boy. Upon arrival in the United States she was welcomed into the home of Cassie and Bob Nish in Logan, UT. They became like second parents to Ellen.
One day while Ellen was working in a beauty salon in Logan, Mrs. Ray Capener came in to get her hair done. She was so impressed with Ellen that she told her she should marry one of her sons. Soon after Ellen began dating Paul Capener. They both served missions, Paul to Germany and Ellen to Norway, and upon their return were married on September 19,1958 in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple.
Ellen and Paul lived many places throughout their marriage, including Utah, California, New Mexico, Idaho and Colorado. They had 4 sons, Jorgen, Michael, Tom, and Lars, who were Ellen's pride and joy. The family ultimately settled in Redding, CA where they built their own home on a beautiful oak covered lot. Ellen loved swimming in their backyard pool, picnicking and boating at Whiskeytown Lake, serving in the local LDS Family History Center and making Danish pancakes for her grandchildren. She was a longtime employee of JC Penney and enjoyed her association there with her fellow employees and customers.
Ellen leaves a wonderful legacy of Faith and Family. She is preceded in death by her parents, her twin brother Bent, her half-sister Ingrid, her husband Paul and her son Tom. She is survived by her sons, Jorgen (Natalie), Michael (Teemaree), daughter-in- law Rebecca, and Lars (LeAnn), and 19 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, all of whom love her dearly.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29 at 10am at the Kaysville LDS Chapel, 1085 N. 50 E Kaysville, Utah. There will be no viewing.
Interment in the Riverside, Utah Cemetery.
In lieu of any flowers please donate to fight Alzheimer's at: https://www.alzinfo.org/donate/donation_form/
Ellen Andreasen Capener Life History and Memoirs available at:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1539861031/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020