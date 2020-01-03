|
Ellen Leone Sharlow (nee Martelsman)
(1936-2019)
Ellen Leone Sharlow (nee Martelsman) 83, of Redding, Ca. (Formerly of Toledo, Ohio) died Dec. 30 at Eden Medical Center,Castro Valley, Ca.
Ms Sharlow was born March 25, 1936 in Toledo, Ohio to Matthew and Alice Leone Martelsman. She attended DeVilbiss High School, married Robert Gebhardt and lived on several naval bases.
She was twice divorced. Her ex-husbands were Robert Gebhardt and Edward Sharlow.
She was a longtime foster care provider in Toledo, Ohio and in Los Angeles, Ca.. In her years of foster care service Ms Sharlow took in neglected, abused and abandoned infants and teens. She received the Foster Parent of the Year Award from Children's Services in LA in 1990 and was later interviewed on NBC in LA for caring for two drug infants. She retired from foster care in 2002 after providing care to 440 children.
Ms Sharlow is preceeded in death by her parents and sister Janet Woolaver, her grandson Casey Dodson and a special ex-foster child Joey Lawrence. She is survived by her children, Deborah (John) Hochstettler, of Grants Pass, Oregon; Kathryn (Casey) Dodson of Toledo, Ohio; Robert (Julie) Gebhardt, of Redding, Ca.; and Victoria (Paul) Schaaf, of Castro Valley, Ca..She is also survived by her grandchildren; Brittany Kumiega, Jason Hochstettler, Sarah Williams, Robert Gebhardt III, Korynne Gebhardt, Gunnar Gebhardt, Isabelle Gebhardt, and great-granddaughters , Alyssa Kumiega, Ashley Kumiega, Francesca Hochstettler; her niece Jenifer Vinciguerra, and ex-foster child Joann Wilson.
No services will be held as Ms. Sharlow will be cremated at Spencer Mortuary in Castro Valley and laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery, 502 Central Ave., in Toledo, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the of the Good News Rescue Mission in Redding.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7, 2020