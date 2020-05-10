|
Ellen Littlepage Wilson
Redding - Ellen Littlepage Wilson, 85, of Redding, CA, died on May 7, 2020.
Ellen was born in Chevy Chase, Maryland and she graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School and attended George Washington University. She spent her first two decades on the east coast before settling in California. She lived in Carmel Valley, Hollister, Red Bluff and Redding, and she enjoyed RV camping, dogs, sailing, reading, traveling, and her family. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor.
Ellen is survived by her three children, Ruth Betts, Steve Betts, and Susan (Rich) Williams, three grandchildren, Anthony (Raeanna) Williams, Madeleine Vaughn, and Russell Williams, five great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Vaughn, Carter Vaughn, Mason Williams, Evelyn Williams, and Carmella Williams, one cousin, Cecelia Littlepage, two nephews, Andy Betts and Ben Betts, one niece, Julie Betts, extended family, including Rick and Laura Betts and Marsha Koehler, and ex-husband, Walter Wilson.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Littlepage, her brother, John Littlepage, Jr., her sister, Frances Littlepage, and her first husband, Stephen Betts.
Special thanks to the loving staff at Sundial Assisted Living for their care and support.
Ellen requested no services and that she be returned to her family's plot in Rock Creek Cemetery in Washington, D.C. Memorial contributions may be made to Haven Humane Society, 7449 Eastside Road, Anderson, CA 96007.
