McDonald's Chapel
1275 Continental Street
Redding, CA 96001
(530) 241-1626
Ellen Marie Plumtree Obituary
Redding - Ellen Marie Plumtree, 99, of Redding passed away on December 11, 2019. Marie was born on January 20, 1920 in Grass Valley, California to Darrell and Hazel Kitts. She is survived by daughters Charleen Merlo (George) of Castle Pines, Colorado, and Alyne Reger (John) of Redding. Grandson Tony Merlo (Nicolle) of Centennial, Colorado, two great grandchildren, Alicia Merlo and Vincent Merlo, sister Marian Santaga of Sacramento, California, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Charles Plumtree, Grandaughter, Kimberly Merlo and sister, Mardel Wasley.

Marie attended grammar school, high school and business school in Grass Valley, California. She is a past President of the American Legion Auxiliary in Grass Valley and was an active member of the Order of Eastern Star in Redding, California.

Services for Marie will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at McDonald's Chapel, 1275 Continental Street, Redding. Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Memorial service at12:00 Noon. Reception to follow the service.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2019
