|
|
Emma Lena Underwood
Redding - Emma Lena Underwood passed away on April 9, 2020, while comfortably at home with family members in Redding, California, following a recent illness. Emma, born on February 14, 1931, had recently celebrated her 89th birthday.
Emma, who was affectionately known as "Grandma" to family, neighbor kids and acquaintances alike, loved and was loved by so many. Her love of family, and everyone she made contact with, radiated from her and was contageous. She made the words "I love you" a common household phrase, and was forever sharing a smile, a compliment, and every morning, a song.
Emma was born in Fortsmith, Arkansas, as the youngest of seven siblings. Following the death of her father Willie Childers she moved with her mother Odessa to Salinas, California in 1940. She had two children, Gail Cummings (John) and Mike Tausch (deceased). Emma and her children moved to Helena, California in 1955, and thereafer to Weaverville. Emma was a homemaker, but also worked at various local businesses over the years, including the telephone company, Trinity Market and Tops Market.
Emma and her husband Harold Underwood married in 1977 and enjoyed forty-three years together, first in Weaverville and then in the Redding area since 1993. Their expanded family included Emma's daughter and son; Harold's children Carol Underwood, John Underwood (Dixie), Mary Ann Morganthaler (deceased), and Jim Underwood (Lynn); and 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Their Redding home became the family gathering spot for holidays, family celebrations and the sharing of many memorable times, for many years.
Emma and Harold were very active in Rainbow Girls, Eastern Star and related community activities when they resided in Trinity County. Their love for square dancing, and travel throughout Northern California ever in pursuit of a dance floor with a square dance caller, increasingly brought them to and through Redding, which contributed to their decision to move to Shasta County in 1992. She and Harold were also long-time members of the First United Methodist Church in Redding.
Emma was an accomplished painter, an avid gardener, a committed beachcomber, and a fine cook. Mostly, though, she will be remembered as someone who always shared her love, wit and charm with her family, and with everyone else she touched. She will be missed.
There will be a private celebration of Emma's life among family members at a future date. Those wishing to make donations in honor of Emma's life can be made to the donor's .
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020