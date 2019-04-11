|
|
Emma "Jean" Montgomery
Mesa, AZ - June 24, 1928 - April 3, 2019
Emma "Jean" Montgomery, 90, beloved wife, mother of two, grandmother to two, and great-grandmother to five, passed away from pulmonary failure brought on by pneumonia on April 3, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona, where she had resided at the home of her daughter since May of 2017. She was greatly loved by all who knew her as a sweet, kind, fun, and loving person.
Jean, and her husband Joe, moved to Redding from Hemet, CA after they both retired in 1987. She had been a successful real estate agent in Hemet, and he managed the local JC Penney store there. They both fell in love with Redding while traveling around in their RV, and greatly enjoyed their many years there with close family members living nearby. In 2003, they moved to Mesa, AZ, to be closer to their daughter, and then in 2007, they and their daughter moved to Sugar Hill, GA to be closer to their son, his wife, children, and grand-children. Joe preceded her into heaven on September 11, 2007. In 2017, Jean and her daughter decided to move back to Mesa, AZ to enjoy warmer weather and their old friends.
Cremation and memorial services are being handled by Lakeshore Mortuary in Mesa, AZ (480-838-5639). For Jean's full obituary and information regarding her two memorial services, please log onto www.LakeshoreMort.com and scroll down to the Recent Obituaries section. Then click on Jean's picture to access her web page.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 11, 2019