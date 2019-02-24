Services
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Redding Christian Fellowship
2157 Victor Ave.
Redding, CA
View Map
Eric Blair Little


Eric Blair Little Obituary
Eric Blair Little

Redding - Eric Blair Little passed away at his home on February 6, 2019. He was born November 5, 1965. He is survived by his wife Liane, sons Caleb, Gabriel, and Samuel, his mother Ilene, brothers Mike(Mary), Rod(Lynda), nephews John(Theresa), Brice(Michelle), and many other family members who loved him dearly. Service will be Saturday March 2nd at 11am, at Redding Christian Fellowship at 2157 Victor Ave. Redding, CA 96002
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 24, 2019
