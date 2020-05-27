|
Eric Daniel Gonzales
Redding - Born September 7, 1984
Deceased May 20, 2020
Eric Daniel Gonzales passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the age of thirty-five, in his hometown of Redding, California. Eric was born on September 7, 1984, at San Antonio Community Hospital in Upland California. He is survived by his wife of fourteen years, Katie Gonzales, and by two wonderful children, Coco Jolie Gonzales, age 13, and Eli Daniel Gonzales, age 9. He is also survived by: his two mothers, Percy Gonzales and Bonnie Jorgensen; his two brothers, Dean (DJ) Gonzales, father of Kelsey and Ava Gonzales, Nathen Gonzales and partner, Keith McFarland, and his step-sisters Christina Holden and wife Denise Holden; and his grandmother, Esperanza (Hope) Gonzales; and several aunts, uncles and cousins, in addition to a host of friends. Eric was predeceased by his beloved grandfather, Lupe Gonzales.
Eric was devoted to his career in law enforcement, having served in the Shasta County Sheriff's Office for ten years. He began his career in law enforcement as a Shasta County Sherriff's Explorer (ages 14-17) and in 2010 he accepted a position as a Shasta County Animal Regulations Officer. In 2012, Eric gained a full-time position in the Shasta County Jail as a Public Safety Service Officer. He was promoted to Correctional Deputy II in 2014 and additionally served as a Jail Training Classification Officer. Most recently he served as Officer in Charge, which required a great deal of knowledge, experience and patience. In 2018, the Sheriff's Office awarded him the prestigious Correctional Deputy of the Year Award.
Eric graduated from Central Valley High School in 2002 and subsequently attended Shasta Community College. He loved playing football with the Central Valley Falcons and the Shasta College Knights. He enjoyed spending his free time at Shasta Lake, especially on the family's house boat, in addition to going to movies, fishing with his kids, and travelling, especially with family to Hawaii and Reno. Eric was a sports fan and he enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and playing softball. Everyone who met Eric loved him because of his keen sense of humor and passion for life and happiness. He had that unique Gonzales characteristic of being genuinely interested in and caring for other people.
A viewing will be held on Saturday May 30, 2020 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at 26948 South Cow Creek Road, Millville, CA 96062. A Rosary will begin at 10 a.m. and the Funeral service will follow. A Celebration of Eric's Life will follow the Funeral. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Allen & Dahl Funeral Home in Redding.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from May 27 to May 29, 2020