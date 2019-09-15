|
Eric William Jones
- - Eric William Jones, age 33 passed away on September 2, 2019. He was a much loved son, brother, nephew, grandson, uncle, and brother-in-law. He was born on December 20, 1985 at Stanford Hospital to loving parents, Dorian Jones and Melanie Thomas and brothers, Joshua and Jeffrey. We brought him home on Christmas Eve and placed him under the tree.
Eric grew up in Cupertino, CA attending Fremont Older, Sedgwick, Hyde Jr High and "Tino" H.S. He was known for joking around and getting in trouble in class for talking too much. He briefly attended Mission College majoring in Psychology. He was a security guard for Securitas for several years before moving to Redding in 2012. He worked for Anderson Union High School District with his brother Josh followed by five years as the Technology Coordinator at North Cow Creek Elementary School in Palo Cedro.
He was intelligent, witty, kind, generous and a joy to be around. He was a big fan of Howard Stern and his favorite bands were Tool and A Perfect Circle. He went out of his way to help others. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, including his much loved cat, Chester.
A Celebration of Life will be held on
Sunday, September 29, 2019
At 2:00pm - North Cow Elementary School
10619 Swede Creek Road
Palo Cedro, CA 96073
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 15, 2019